Nighttime repaving on two sections of H-1 Eastbound planned for Saturday, Nov. 27

Posted on Nov 22, 2021

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists of nighttime lane closures on the H-1 eastbound in the Radford and University areas beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 and ending 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Details for each closure are:

Radford area

Closure of the two right lanes of the H-1 eastbound between the Kamehameha Highway overpass and the Airport Viaduct for repaving. All ramps will remain open.

University area

Closure of the center and right lane of the H-1 eastbound between the Bingham Street offramp and the King Street offramp for repaving. All ramps will remain open.

Signage will be posted to notify motorists of the lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

