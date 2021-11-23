Over the Counter analgesics market is projected to expand 1.6X and top a valuation of US$ 40 Bn by 2031
Demand for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Capsule OTC Analgesics to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
As per the latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global OTC analgesics market was valued at around US$ 25 Bn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% through 2031. Demand for nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Overall, the worldwide Over the Counter analgesics market is projected to expand 1.6X and top a valuation of US$ 40 Bn by 2031.
Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Capsule OTC Analgesics market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.
To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.
Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Capsule OTC Analgesics Market Growth
Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.
Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Capsule OTC Analgesics market.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Capsule OTC Analgesics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Capsule OTC Analgesics
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Capsule OTC Analgesics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Capsule OTC Analgesics Market across various industries and regions.
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Capsule OTC Analgesics, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Capsule OTC Analgesics Market.
Market Taxonomy
OTC Channel
• Pharmacy
• Drug Store
• Modern Trade
• Online Store
• Other Retail
Product Form
• Liquid
• Capsule
• Tablet
The market for OTC analgesics is foreseen to possess high potential for growth, with surging sales and demand for pain medication including pain killers, and pain relievers.High demand has been witnessed for narcotic pain medication on the back of adverse effects on patients consuming narcotic drugs.
The market for OTC analgesics will witness an impressive growth in both developing as well as the developed economies, creating opportunities for topical analgesic distributors and manufacturers in the near future.
A recent report by Fact.MR provides an in-depth analysis about the global OTC analgesics market for the forecast period 2017 to 2022.
The report’s primary objective is to provide information and updates pertaining to growth opportunities in the global market for OTC analgesics.
Summary
The report commences by providing an executive summary, market dynamics and market taxonomy, underlining the factors which influence growth of the global OTC analgesics market.
This executive summary offers the foundation on which the report is based, providing users with scope of the report. The executive summary contains key statistics and facts impacting the global OTC analgesics market.
Scope
The scope of Fact.MR’s report is to analyze the global OTC analgesics market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and provide readers an unbiased and accurate analysis.
Drug manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers in the global healthcare sector can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and journals pertaining to OTC analgesics.
Overview
The report begins with an overview of the global OTC analgesics market in terms of various products available across the globe. It offers market value statistics, key drivers, trends and restraints on the basis of demand and supply perspectives.
To arrive at the market size the report considers value of the global OTC analgesics market across targeted geographies.
The forecast offered here assesses total revenues from the global leading companies in OTC analgesics. Provided with the market characteristics, our analysts have triangulated several outcomes based on market dynamics, demand side, and supply side, including the government guidelines and regulations on the global market for OTC analgesics.
Along with quality insights, quantification of the data is considered gathered directly from the discussions with nurses, physicians, medical case managers, and subject matter experts.
By considering the wide scope of global OTC analgesics market, Fact.MR’s report provides segment-wise analysis and forecast.
The OTC analgesics market is categorized on the basis of OTC channel, product form and region. Segmentation analysis offered is comprehensive, along with the detailed country-wise forecast offered on all parameters.
The report’s last section emphasizes on the competitive landscape of the global OTC analgesics market, providing readers with the dashboard of company analysis as well as the market players.
Competitive intelligence provided by the report is based on providers’ categories in the value chain, and their presence in the global OTC analgesics market.
Competition Tracking
Key market players mentioned in Fact.MR’s report include
• Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited
• Johnson & Johnson Service Inc.
• AstraZeneca Plc.
• Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
• Novartis AG
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
• Pfizer Inc.
7 Prospects of the Global OTC Analgesics Market
• In terms of revenues, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market, and will remain dominant in the global market for OTC analgesics over the forecast period.
• Europe will continue to be the second largest market for OTC analgesics, while the market in Japan is expected to register a relatively higher CAGR than the market in Europe through 2022.
• Pharmacy is expected to be the most lucrative OTC channel for OTC analgesics in the global market, followed by drug store and online store.
• Sales of OTC analgesics in online store and modern trade OTC channels are anticipated to register the highest CAGRs through 2022.
• In terms of revenues, tablet form of OTC analgesics is estimated to account for more than half share of the market throughout the forecast period. Tablet OTC analgesics will continue to be sought-after among consumers across the globe.
• Capsule is expected to remain the second largest adopted product form of OTC analgesics in the market, with sales exhibiting the highest CAGR through 2022.
• Key market players profiled in Fact.MR’s report on the global market for OTC analgesics include Johnson & Johnson Service, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca Plc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, and Pfizer Inc.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
• Capsule OTC Analgesics Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.
• Capsule OTC Analgesics Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Capsule OTC Analgesics’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.
• Capsule OTC Analgesics Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Capsule OTC Analgesics market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally
• Capsule OTC Analgesics Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Capsule OTC Analgesics demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Capsule OTC Analgesics market is carefully analyzed
• Post COVID consumer spending on Capsule OTC Analgesics: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Capsule OTC Analgesics market growth.
