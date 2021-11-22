Fish and Game officers seek information about a wasted elk near Anderson Ranch Dam

On the morning of November 12, 2021 Fish and Game officers received a tip through the Citizens Against Poaching hotline of a wasted cow elk. The elk, which was left intact, was found approximately 40 feet off Anderson Ranch Dam Road in Unit 44 approximately half a mile south of the 134c Forest Service road.

Cow elk left to waste along the road to Anderson Ranch Dam

The investigating officer noted that it is likely the elk was shot sometime around November 10 or 11, 2021.

In close proximity to the wasted elk the officer found a gut pile from another elk, as well as drag marks and tire tracks indicating someone had backed in and loaded an elk into the back of a truck. The tire tracks were located roughly 150 feet from the wasted elk.

Drag marks and tire tracks near where a cow elk was left to waste

Anyone hunting in the area of Anderson Ranch Dam over these days and who might have seen something is encouraged to pass along their information to Conservation Officer Philip Stamer at (208) 316-2415 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1- (800) 632-5999. Citizens Against Poaching is a nonprofit organization established in 1981 in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game, and who offers money rewards for reporting wildlife crimes to Fish and Game Officers. Callers may remain anonymous.

Information can also be called in to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.