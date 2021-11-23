Newly Founded Dating App Fodviser to Improve Dating Outcomes, Dater Confidence, with Influencer Generated Photo Audits
Newly established, the startup is dedicated to helping users gain feedback and receive recommendations for the best photo to use on their dating profiles.
Auditing your online dating photos for effectiveness should not have to be about shaping your self-image.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many daters having the right photo on their dating profiles can be a daunting task. Fodviser is the latest app disruptive to the online dating industry. The app allows users to upload photos and have them analyzed by vetted photo influencers.
Aside from dating profiles, this feedback is also suitable for social media profile photos. Excellent for social media sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram, Fodviser gives individuals a better idea of the best images to use for their social media profiles. Another segment of the audience can include individuals seeking the right photo to use on a career site.
Influencers on Fodviser are verified using social media, selfies, or via a third-party identification service. The influencers place their profile on the app and users select them based on their location, orientation, age, profession, and photos. The process helps users gain useful criticism from photography influencers and make better decisions when choosing a photo to appear on their dating profile. Co-founder, Marcelo Cox, understands the importance of having the right photos.
“Avoid ineffective dating photos,” he emphasized.
The co-founder also wants to ensure users understand that influencer assessments are not designed to shape self-image, but rather, to enhance it.
“Auditing your online dating photos for effectiveness should not have to be about shaping your self-image,” added Cox.
Influencers can sign up and get rewarded for each survey they complete. They can redeem earnings in cash, and can also pause or activate their accounts at any time. Likewise, influencers can cash out when they reach a redemption amount. Influencers are recruited worldwide.
Users will enjoy the in-app features of Fodviser. They can add their images confidentially, assess the likeability, and attractiveness of the images, and there is a money-back guarantee if they aren’t satisfied with the outcome. Learn more about Fodviser and its benefits here.
About: Fodviser is an innovative startup that helps individuals select the best images to use primarily on their dating profiles, social media, and career profiles. They utilize the expertise and opinions of photo influencers to help users determine the effectiveness, attractiveness, and likeability of an image they want to use. Customers reap the benefit of input from professionals. Fodviser facilitates efficient solutions for app users seeking professional opinions about managing their online personas. Influencers get rewarded for their input. Contact for Marcelo Cox: marcelo@fodviser.com
