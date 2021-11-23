Microbe Formulas Kicks Off a Week of Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Meridian Health Company Participates in Black Friday and Cyber Monday

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year, Meridian, Idaho health company will offer a week full of deals to kick off Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Microbe Formulas will provide sitewide deals to customers starting Monday, November 22nd through Tuesday, November 30th. To see the deals Microbe is offering, visit their Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/microbeformulas/) or their website (https://microbeformulas.com/).

Microbe recommends their Foundational Protocol for whole body detox support, and it will be discounted all week long. The protocol of health products provides customers a 4-month, 4-step approach to reset fundamental areas of wellness, such as the mitochondria and digestive health. Microbe’s founding doctors and their in-house scientists have used their collective knowledge to tailor the protocol to follow an intentional order for optimal impact on health.

Dee, a Microbe Formulas customer, shares, “I loved Step One of the Foundational Protocol. My body changed so fast without stress or detox symptoms. All of the sudden I was wanting to eat a lot more fruits and vegetables. My energy, strength, and sleep were also better.”

Microbe has participated in Black Friday and Cyber Monday over the last two years with deals only lasting for those specific days. However, this year, Microbe will offer extended week-long deals.

Dave Huffman, Vice President of Marketing for Microbe, shares, “This is a great opportunity for us to show our ‘people first’ mentality and give our first-time and new customers a chance to buy our product at a special discounted price. With Black Friday being the busiest shopping day of the year, offering specials on our products may be the olive branch that someone needs to find a healthier life.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances.

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.