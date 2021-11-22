Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,040 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Game officers seek information about a wasted elk near Anderson Ranch Dam

On the morning of November 12, 2021 Fish and Game officers received a tip through the Citizens Against Poaching hotline of a wasted cow elk. The elk, which was left intact, was found approximately 40 feet off Anderson Ranch Dam Road in Unit 44 approximately half a mile south of the 134c Forest Service road.

Cow elk left to waste along the road to Anderson Ranch Dam

The investigating officer noted that it is likely the elk was shot sometime around November 10 or 11, 2021.

In close proximity to the wasted elk the officer found a gut pile from another elk, as well as drag marks and tire tracks indicating someone had backed in and loaded an elk into the back of a truck. The tire tracks were located roughly 150 feet from the wasted elk.

Drag marks and tire tracks near where a cow elk was left to waste

Anyone hunting in the area of Anderson Ranch Dam over these days and who might have seen something is encouraged to pass along their information to Conservation Officer Philip Stamer at (208) 316-2415 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1- (800) 632-5999. Citizens Against Poaching  is a nonprofit organization established in 1981 in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game, and who offers money rewards for reporting wildlife crimes to Fish and Game Officers. Callers may remain anonymous.

Information can also be called in to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

You just read:

Fish and Game officers seek information about a wasted elk near Anderson Ranch Dam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.