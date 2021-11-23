Matthew Iovane: The Perks of Real Estate Investing with Blockchain
Matthew Iovane on The Perks of Real Estate Investing with BlockchainNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a real estate investor, Matthew Iovane is always looking for new real estate investment vehicles, and one of them is blockchain-based real estate. One of the biggest disruptions to financial institutions has been blockchain and it's no surprise that blockchain is now disrupting real estate markets, too. Most real estate investors are accustomed to dealing with real estate brokers, lawyers, and banks, but the presence of cryptocurrencies and decentralized, open-ledger platforms are changing everything.
As Chainlink details, real estate investing is projected to be a $3701 billion dollar industry by 2025, and a big reason for that is blockchains and cryptocurrencies.
Removal of the Middleman with Smart Contracts
High-value assets used to be difficult to buy and sell due to the long closing periods and the processing or paperwork, archaic banking protocols like ACH transactions. If you were buying and selling real estate in the same state, it was challenging enough, but international real estate trading required a bevy of international lawyers, banks, brokers, and sometimes trustees.
Smart contracts dislodge the sloth in the banking system, and remove many of the middlemen, making real estate investing more appealing than ever. Moreover, investors can now purchase tokenized assets, including real estate as a whole, or even in fractional amounts, in the same way, that stocks of a company can be purchased. Transactions are completed in near-real-time, also allowing investors to save thousands in listing fees, and legal documentation.
Blockchain-Based Real Estate Companies
Here are a few vehicles that allow you to invest in real estate, blockchain style:
Shift: Own tokens of properties, buildings, and real estate.
Fundrise: Add commercial and residential real estate to your portfolio from all over the world. Your investment is assigned much like a mutual fund, into real estate investments that match your investment style.
Cadre: For accredited investors with annual incomes of over $300k or an excess of $1 million net worth aside from your primary residence.
RealT: Purchase fractional, tokenized real estate around the world via a blockchain.
SMARTRealty: Buy and sell real estate with cryptocurrency and smart contracts.
Pangea Properties: Blockchain-based REIT (real estate investment trust).
Propy: Utilize crypto-certified real estate agents and automated, self-driving transactions for real estate transactions, serving brokers, agents, home buyers, and home sellers.
While there are hundreds of more companies emerging into the real estate market with blockchain or crypto-based technology, these are a few that can help you get your feet wet in the blockchain-based real estate investing world.
