Transportation Commission awards over $41 million in contracts in November

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $41 million in contracts for eight Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 18 business meeting.

The commission awarded a bid of over $13.3 million to Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, out of Afton for a project that includes milling, paving, a high-performance wearing course and bridge rehabilitation work on approximately 8 miles of Interstate 80 in Carbon County. The contracted completion date is October 2023.

In Laramie County, a $6 million bid was awarded to Reiman Corp. out of Cheyenne for a project that includes grading, placing crushed base, paving, structure replacement, guardrail work and other miscellaneous work on the Parsley Boulevard Bridge over I-80. The contracted completion date for this project is November 2022.

The commission awarded a $3.5 million bid to Knife River out of Cheyenne for a project that includes milling, paving, chip seal and other work on approximately 9 miles of Wyoming Highway 230 in Albany County. This project has a contracted completion date of June 2023 and is funded using state dollars.

S&S Builders, LLC, out of Gillette was awarded a $2.7 million bid for a project that includes paving, bridge rehabilitation, building temporary concrete barrier and other miscellaneous work in various locations within Campbell, Crook, Sheridan and Weston Counties. This project has a contracted completion date of November 2022 and is funded using state dollars.

The Commission also awarded bids for four projects that have a contracted completion date of October 2022:

Northern Improvement Company out of Fargo, North Dakota, was awarded a $6.2 million bid to mill, pave and replace fencing along almost 10 miles of Interstate 90 in Campbell County.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. out of Worland was awarded a $4 million bid to mill and pave about 8 miles of U.S. Highway 287/Wyoming Highway 789 in Fremont County.

Croell Inc. out of Sundance was awarded a $2.8 million bid for a project that includes grading, paving, chip seal, fencing upgrades and other work on approximately 5.6 miles of Wyoming Highway 116 and U.S. Highway 14 in Crook County.

Debernardi Construction Company, Inc. out of Rock Springs was awarded a $2.9 million bid for a project that includes grading, concrete slab replacement, bridge rehabilitation, temporary concrete barrier and other work in various locations within Sweetwater County. This project is funded using state dollars.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. Five out of the eight projects are funded primarily with Federal dollars.

