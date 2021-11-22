Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs to Host Vaccine Clinic in Harrisburg

The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (GACAPAA) and the Central PA Korean Association (CPKA) will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic in downtown Harrisburg on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The clinic will take place at CPKA, 717 N. 2nd Street, Harrisburg PA 17102.

The free clinic will have both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available for certain age groups. Annual flu shots will be available as well. The clinic will serve patients in three languages: English, Korean and Chinese. Additional resources will be focused on helping seniors access the clinic – especially those who face language, technology or transportation barriers.

“Getting vaccinated is so important to keeping our communities safe and healthy, but we know that many of our community members – especially seniors – face challenges when it comes to getting vaccinated,” said GACAPAA Executive Director Stephanie Sun. “That’s why it’s so important that this clinic is focused on helping community members overcome those challenges, including language and technology barriers and lack of transportation.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available for first or second doses to anyone age 12 and older. Booster shots will be available to anyone age 18 and older.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for first doses, second doses, or booster shots to anyone age 18 and older.

The annual flu shot will be available to anyone age 6 months and older.