Days Off Launches Days Off Bites: Organic, Vegan Dark Chocolates with Adaptogens

We founded Days Off with the mission to deliver a tasty, healthy chocolate that consumers can trust and love. With our chocolate, you can bite into your happy place and take a Day Off!” — Joanna Benadret

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Days Off officially launches Days Off Bites, a clean label, adaptogenic chocolate with mood-boosting ingredients.

New York, NY, November 23, 2021— Founded by sisters Joanna (former VC and Integrative Nutritionist) and Anissa Benadrete (formerly at JPMorgan and a tech start-up), Days Off aims to help consumers live happier, healthier lives.

Their chocolate ‘Tastes Naughty, but Acts Nice;’ using nutrient rich, superfood ingredients with zero preservatives or toxic additives, so that everyone can treat their sweet tooth without the stomach ache, bloating, sugar crash, or guilt that come with snacking on mainstream sweets. Their chocolate is organic, vegan, paleo, gluten free, dairy-free and refined sugar free.

“Our goal is to help consumers form healthier habits over time, without sacrificing taste for health. My sister and I were tired of seeing many CPG brands market themselves as ‘healthy,’ yet containing artificial, harmful additives like “natural flavors,” “palm oil,” and “soy lecithin” on their ingredient labels. We founded Days Off with the mission to deliver a tasty, healthy chocolate that consumers can trust and love. With our chocolate, you can bite into your happy place and take a Day Off from worrying about the unwanted side effects that come with indulging.”

FLAVOR VARIETIES

Launching just in time for the holidays, Days Off is the ideal gift for loved ones. Days Off offers six flavors. Their three core flavors are reminiscent of traditional favorites, but enhanced with antioxidants: Almond Butter Crunch, Midnight Magic, and Mylky Mix.

Their three adaptogenic flavors elevate the indulging experience: Energize Me for that pick-me-up (infused with Lion’s Mane, Reishi, Cordyceps), Coco for Collagen for cellular health, anti-aging, and glowing hair, skin, and nails (infused with Vegan Collagen, Aloe Vera, Vitamin C and E) and Zen Zone for anti-anxiety and anti-stress (infused with Ashwagandha).

ABOUT DAYS OFF

Days Off was born during the pandemic, when Anissa and Joanna came together, wanting to create a healthier yet delicious alternative to a decadent snack (for their family, friends and the world). Watching the rise of chronic illness in the US, along with the lack of healthy options for consumers to indulge in, Days Off is the solution for anyone who wants something sweet and enjoyable without the uncomfortable short term side effects and harmful long term side effects of traditional sweet snacks. The brand name signifies tasting and feeling all the sensations of the ideal Day Off with each bite taken.



https://daysoffbites.com/