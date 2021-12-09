Los Angeles Clothing Manufacturer Warns Of Fashion Mishaps Every Designers Needs To Avoid
Los Angeles fashion production house The Evans Group has advice for emerging fashion designers: don’t make these simple mistakes when creating a clothing line.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent piece from the TEG team, the Los Angeles clothing manufacturer compiled a definitive list of common mishaps for both new and established fashion designers to avoid during the clothing production process.
The list, which includes crucial advice, tips, and fashion pointers, aims to help fashion designers of every stripe make the clothing manufacturing process run smoothly for everyone involved.
When A Good Plan Comes Together
When deciding to finally take the plunge and design a clothing line, the team at TEG offers comprehensive advice and creative services, often attended and run by company founder Jennifer Evans.
Starting a clothing line can be expensive, so ideally, fashion designers want everything to come together in an orderly manner. Fashion tech packs, which are essentially the fashion designer’s blueprint, act as the glue for the entire process. Independent fashion designers and the TEG team forge a quality fashion tech pack from the efforts of an intensive creative planning session. As outlined by The Evans Group:
“The Evans Group creative services team works diligently with independent fashion designers to help them create a clothing line without any hassles,” states the TEG team.
“Emerging fashion designers immerse themselves in our detailed process when we’re dedicating creative efforts towards a fashion goal. Designers will involve themselves in multiple creative planning meetings, conjuring up fashion goals with a fashion mood board and putting pencil to paper with fashion sketches. After finishing the creative planning sessions, the TEG team finally crafts the fashion tech pack for the designer.”
And, fittingly enough, fashion tech packs at The Evans Group are called ‘TEG Specification Sheets.’ These versions of fashion tech packs inform each person working on the clothing line to examine the finer details, measurements, revisions, and other pertinent information.
Indeed, the TEG Specification Sheet acts as the guide for the entire team from this point on until fashion production concludes.
And in-depth planning served TEG well in the past. Commissioned by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to help independent designer Greg Lauren collaborate with retail giant Banana Republic, The Evans Group went to work immediately planning and drawing up designs. The meticulous planning resulted in the instantly iconic distressed shirts, sweaters, and jackets that spell out Greg Lauren’s brand.
How Minimum Order Quantities Make A Difference
When starting a clothing line, monitoring resources, capital, and everything else that’ll help any designer succeed are crucial. The TEG team explains:
Asking a chosen clothing manufacturer about their minimum order quantities quickly sets expectations. Minimum order quantities, or MOQs, serve as the minimum order of clothing samples that a clothing manufacturer requires designers to submit to begin production. This is mainly to cover material and labor costs.
The Evans Group itself touts ‘no minimums’ in its business model, essentially meaning that anyone could theoretically submit one to ten clothing samples for production. Being a low MOQ clothing manufacturer is relatively rare in the fashion industry, to boot.
The Evans Group goes on to explain further: “Low MOQ clothing manufacturers are more difficult to find than you may initially think. In fact, many clothing manufacturers have massive minimum order quantities in place. For example, a clothing manufacturer may opt for at least 300 clothing samples in an order to even begin a business partnership with the fashion designer.”
And having a small number of samples acts as much more than a money-saving technique for those on a budget. Low MOQ clothing manufacturers allow for independent fashion designers to perform essential market research and analysis. The fashion industry is constantly changing, and The Evans Group aims to help designers of any experience level achieve success in an ever-changing artistic environment.
Keeping An Open Line Of Communication
Properly communicating in all things in life is essential. The Evans Group recognizes this and doubles down with openly and effectively communicating with TEG pattern makers and production managers.
“Miscommunication can cause unmitigated disaster in the clothing design and production processes,” TEG states.
“Going back to the drawing board after bouts of miscommunication, botched designs, and other headaches is pretty demoralizing for everyone involved. This doesn’t mean that all revisions are the result of miscommunication. In fact, revisions are part of a successful production.”
TEG revisits the impact that a fashion tech pack has on communication between designers and team members and the production process as a whole. TEG ensures that its business model is built upon the foundations of good communication between its relatively small team.
How The Evans Group Helps Designers Start A Clothing Line
After deciding to finally start a clothing line, designers meet one-on-one with Jennifer Evans herself to work out the finer details of design, production, and price.
After extensive planning and ensuring that the TEG teams are all on the same page, clothing designers watch the TEG team go to work fashioning their dream clothing line out of sustainable materials and practices.
Through several production packages, emerging and established designers can tweak and customize their clothing creation process. Either way, when a fashion designer chooses to work alongside the fashion experts at TEG, they experience a designer-centric experience that ensures success in every facet of the clothing manufacturing process.
