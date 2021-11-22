AJC: Georgia sees super job growth in still-churning economy

Georgia saw heady employment growth last month, adding 21,000 jobs, one of the strongest Octobers on record.

An unprecedented number of people have been quitting jobs and jumping to new positions and industries in recent months as they search for better pay, higher purpose or more flexibility.

But the state’s monthly employment report Thursday also showed the overall economy continuing to churn back toward pre-pandemic health.

WSBTV: Georgia jobless rate falls to new all-time low in 18th dip

Georgia’s unemployment rate fell for the 18th month in a row in October, dipping to a new all-time low of 3.1%.

The unemployment rate had been 3.3% in September, falling from 5.9% in October 2020. The jobless rate has fallen every month since hitting an all-time high of 12.5% at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.

The state’s previous all-time low unemployment rate, since the current survey began in 1973, was 3.3%. That floor, in addition to being hit in September, was also reached in January 2020.

Employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — rose by a strong 21,000 in Georgia in October, reaching 4.61 million. That’s 197,000 above payroll levels last year.

Fox5: Unemployment rate drops to record low in Georgia after high job growth

In total, the state says jobs in Georgia were up 21,000 over the month and just over 4.6 million for the year. The high job growth in Georgia is only the fifth time since 1990 that the over-the-month job growth was over 20,000 for October.

Officials say much of that growth is coming from the fields of administrative and support services, transportation and warehousing, and retail trade. The areas in the state that are struggling are food services, local government, and religious, grants, civic, and professional services.

Capitol Beat: Unemployment rate in Georgia drops to 3.1%, the lowest in state's history

Georgia’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.1% last month, the lowest in the state’s history, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) reported Thursday.

October joblessness in Georgia was well below the national unemployment rate of 4.6% and slightly below September’s 3.3%.

11 Alive: Georgia hits record low unemployment rate

The rate dipped to the lowest in the state's history, according to Georgia Department of Labor.

Valdosta Today: Georgia’s unemployment rate drops to historic low

Jobs in Georgia were up 21,000 over the month and are up 4.5 percent over the year to 4,605,600.