Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces $2.1 Million in Funding for Projects in Senate District 17

NORRISTOWN, PA − November 22, 2021 − Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D- Montgomery, Delaware) today announced over $2 million dollars in funding for projects in Montgomery County. Funding for these projects is through the Multimodal Transportation Grant Program (MTGP) and the Act 13 Greenway, Trails and Recreation Program, both of which are administered by the Commonwealth Finance Authority (CFA).

“I am thrilled to see this funding awarded to our district,” said Senator Cappelletti. “After seeing the damage caused by flooding during Hurricane Ida, I am particularly happy to see funding go towards flood mitigation to better prepare us for future storms. Overall, these projects will make our community a safer place to live, walk, and work. I am glad my office was able to play a role in securing these investments in our community.”

Whitpain Township, located in Montgomery County, received $650,000 for the Walton Road (SR 3012) and Stenton Avenue (SR 3003) Roundabout infrastructure projects, funded through MTGP. “The state has answered the call for two projects that will protect the safety and well-being of residents in our legislative district,” said Representative Liz Hanbidge (D-Whitpain). “Whitpain Township will be able to re-engineer an offset Y-intersection and ultimately replace it with a roundabout at the intersection of Walton Road and Stenton Avenue. It will also be able to improve pedestrian safety through upgraded signage and ADA accommodations.”

The Municipality of Norristown has received the maximum Act 13 grant award of $250,000 for a flood mitigation project at Sawmill Run Creek Culver. “Infrastructure repairs and upgrades are desperately needed in all corners of the state, including here in central Montgomery County,” said Representative Bradford (D- Norristown) “These funds will go towards projects that will make our community more accessible and easier to traverse – things like improved sidewalks and underground improvements to a local waterway.” East Norriton Township was awarded $1 million through MTGP for the Whitehall Road Sidewalk project to increase pedestrian safety.

Lower Merion Township has been awarded $200,000 through MTGP for the Bala Cynwyd Area Pedestrian and Bicycle Improvements. “These grants will go a long way in addressing a number of issues in our area,” said Representative Mary Jo Daley (D-Narberth). “Keeping our waterways clean, connecting pedestrian walkways and bike thoroughfares in our neighborhoods, and seeking how to improve our current infrastructure are all projects that are well-deserving of this funding and attention.”

For a full statewide list of grant awards approved during last week’s meeting of the Commonwealth Financing Authority, click here.

