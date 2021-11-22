Senator Haywood Announces $1.3 Million in Infrastructure State Grants

PHILADELPHIA – November 22, 2021 – State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced today that two organizations in the fourth senatorial district were awarded a total of $1.3 million to improve infrastructure in the community.

On Friday afternoon, the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) approved projects through over 12 programs statewide, including the Multimodal Transportation Fund and the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (under the Act 13 Program). Established in 2004, CFA is an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development, which administers Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.

Senator Haywood supported the following three grant awards in the district:

$1.2 million to Chestnut Hill College for the Travelways Improvement Plan through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

$65,000 to Chestnut Hill College for the Travelways Improvement Plan Multi-Use Trail through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

$60,000 to Woodmere Art Museum for the Woodmere Site Wall and Fencing through the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

Today, Senator Haywood joined Sister Carol Jean Vale, President of Chestnut Hill College, at the SugarLoaf Campus to view the grounds. The College will construct a new entrance to the campus at the intersection of Hillcrest and Germantown Avenues and a trail to provide a safer alternative for pedestrians and cyclists.

Onsite construction at Chestnut Hill College is currently underway. Offsite construction at the intersection will begin in the early spring. The College anticipates completion of both projects in 2022.

Senator Haywood looks forward to seeing the improved Chestnut Hill College and Woodmere Art Museum. “I am glad to support local projects that improve safety for neighbors and create jobs,” Haywood said.

