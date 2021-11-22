Submit Release
​ Lane Restrictions Scheduled for Tomorrow on I-83 at Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) in Springettsbury Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – Lane restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23, on Interstate 83 at the Exit 18 (Mount Rose Avenue) interchange project in Springettsbury Township, York County. 

The restrictions will allow the contractor to place pavement markings on the interstate at the interchange. 

There will be short-term lane closures in both directions of I-83 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###

