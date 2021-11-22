2021-11-22 14:47:10.933 Hunter Bags $100,000 Scratchers Prize In Fulton

2021-11-22 14:47:10.933

A Callaway County hunter’s trip to purchase a deer tag instead resulted in a $100,000 win in the Missouri Lottery’s “Big Riches” Scratchers game.

The player said he purchased the ticket while at Walmart, 1701 N. Bluff St. in Fulton, because he assumed there might be a line for purchasing deer tags, and he planned to scratch the ticket while waiting.

He began scratching his numbers on the ticket without revealing the prizes and immediately noticed he won on the first two numbers. Continuing to scratch the ticket, he soon realized he had won big. Rather than purchasing his deer tag as planned, he went home to add up his prize.

“I tallied it up, and it was $100,000,” he recalled.

The player had uncovered the first of four $100,000 prizes available in “Big Riches.” The $30 ticket offers more than $119.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including three of four top prizes of $3 million. The first top prize claimed in the game was purchased in Potosi.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Callaway County won more than $8.4 million in total prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $825,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $799,000 in Lottery proceeds supported educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefitted by school district, visit MOLottery.com