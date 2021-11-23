MOSS To Host 2nd Annual MY MOSS Market For 2021 Holiday Season
MOSS, with the help of its generous community, will host its 2nd Annual MY MOSS Market (MMM) to again make a difference for families this holiday season.
Being able to once again bring MY MOSS Market to these partner organizations really drives home why we do this work and how we plan to build on these relationships in the future.”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSS Building & Design (MOSS), with the help of its generous community, will host its 2nd Annual MY MOSS Market (MMM) this November and December to again make a difference for families in need this holiday season. Partnering with area nonprofits, including Interfaith Works, Casa Chirilagua, The Women’s Center, and Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH), MOSS will be raising funds and donations through an online giving campaign to purchase gift cards to provide these families with the ability to shop for holiday gifts, food or other necessities. All funds raised will be matched dollar for dollar by MOSS with gift card distribution the week of December 13th.
— Paul DesRoches
After the success of its first MMM in 2020, the decision was made to pivot to a gift card campaign for 2021 to provide more flexibility to recipients, forego travel constraints, and provide the ability for personal decision-making with gifts. The MOSS team created the online campaign with the support of the partner organizations, all of whom have become an integral part of the MOSS family.
“Working within our community as we have for the past 20 years is incredibly powerful and meaningful to our entire team,” said Paul DesRoches, CEO of MOSS. “Being able to once again bring MY MOSS Market to these partner organizations really drives home why we do this work and how we plan to build on these relationships in the future.”
The online campaign, which is being organized through MOSS’s charitable arm, MOSS Mission, is currently open and able to receive donations here. Donors may choose the gift card amount, the nonprofit they wish to support, or, simply donate a set amount. All donations are tax deductible.
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ MOSS Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for seven consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards. Recent notable merit awards include 2021 NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Metro DC Capital CotY Award, 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award, 2020 Chrysalis Regional Award for Kitchen Remodeling, 2021 Chrysalis Regional Award for Whole Home Renovation, and, for four years running, the NARI Metro DC CotY award for outstanding commitment to community service.
MOSS Mission is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates as the charitable outreach partner of MOSS Building & Design, Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland’s premier residential remodeling company. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission was established to further strengthen the community relations work that MOSS Building & Design has developed with local organizations since its founding over 20 years ago. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need. MOSS Mission routinely seeks out non-profit organizations that benefit veterans, women and children, and first responders, among others. For more information, please email mossmission@mossbuildinganddesign.com.
