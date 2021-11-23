Local Business Leader Wins Prestigious Award for Podcast by Inman News

Each episode of The Empire Building Podcast touches on different aspects of “building a big business and even bigger lives”—their trademarked slogan.

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Empire Building Podcast, hosted by Sarah Reynolds, Team Leader of The Reynolds Team Network, was awarded The Inman Innovators Award for Podcast of the Year, ranking higher than any other podcast. Inman is a trusted news and analysis organization that professionals in the industry around the world turn to for accurate, innovative, and timely information about the business. That being said, this is a huge accomplishment and a prestigious recognition for the women-powered podcast.

5 years ago, Sarah voiced her concern about the lack of women in positions of power in the real estate industry. After already being a huge supporter of women in the workforce within her community, she made it her mission to speak out to the entire nation on this issue.

In an effort to educate and inspire a bigger audience, Sarah teamed up with Wendy Papasan, Seychelle Van Poole Engelhard, and Vija Williams, who are all leaders in organizations with more than 118 million dollars in revenue each year. They launched a podcast that addresses the hardships and prosperities of being a woman in a leadership position, building a big business, and managing a work-life balance. This highly-anticipated Podcast, titled, “Empire Building,” dropped in 2020 and now has over 80 episodes that are available through Apple, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts.

Each episode of The Empire Building Podcast touches on different aspects of “building a big business and even bigger lives”—their trademarked slogan. The ladies of Empire Building use this platform to mentor and guide business leaders across all industries along their road to success. From building a team to problem-solving conflicts to leveraging the right systems, Empire Building offers authentic and tested insight that has inspired leaders from all walks of life.

“It saddened me to learn that only 30% of the top 100 teams in Keller Williams Realty (the largest brokerage in America) were women-led, in an industry where a whopping 65% of the licensees were women,” said Sarah. “A conversation with my good friend, Wendy Papasan, changed my focus to speaking across the nation. I am honored that after hundreds of hours spent creating content and laughing our way to success during a tough real estate year, we have touched enough people to be highlighted in the top real estate news outlet in the world! I hope that with this recognition, we can reach even more business leaders across the country, and continue to inspire them to live bigger lives!”

The Reynolds Team Network has had the honor of helping over 6,000 families with their real estate needs, is the #1 woman-led real estate team, #3 in all of Keller Williams out of 180,000 agents, and 2299th on the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned businesses in the United States. They are hiring! If you or someone you know is interested in joining one of the fastest-growing privately-owned businesses in the United States, give them a call today at 571-410-3895.