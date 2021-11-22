Submit Release
Updated with Video: Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4200 Block of 3rd Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the 4200 block of 3rd Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:04 pm, the suspects were in a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a weapon and shot at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect’s vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photo below. The vehicle is described as a gray 4 door sedan with unknown tags.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8owMokeI4U

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

