Suspect Sought in a Third Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed Offense: 1100 Block of Park Road, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Third Degree Sexual Abuse while Armed offense that occurred on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in the 1100 block of Park Road, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:27 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded the victim engage in unwanted sexual contact. The victim complied and a physical altercation ensued. During the altercation, the victim made good their escape. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

 

The suspect is described as a 30-35 year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5’6”-5’8” in height, with a stocky build and a slight beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

