Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - November 29, 2021

Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Monday, November 29, 2021, 6 p.m. MST

Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office 15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa, ID

Video conference information

Live stream via Zoom: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJW

Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972

Dial by your location +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Committee members are participating by video conference and in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public.

Agenda

Time Description 6 p.m. Staff and Committee introductions 6:30 pm Director remarks 7 pm Review of 2021 accomplishments, 2022 Range Grant Process, and 2022 schedule 7:30 pm Discussion as needed

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).