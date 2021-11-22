Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,024 in the last 365 days.

Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - November 29, 2021

Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Monday, November 29, 2021, 6 p.m. MST

Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office 15950 N. Gate Boulevard, Nampa, ID

Video conference information

Live stream via Zoom:  https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJW

Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972

Dial by your location         +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)         +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)  

Committee members are participating by video conference and in-person, which the Department is hosting at the above physical location. This meeting is open to the public.

Agenda

Time Description
6 p.m.

Staff and Committee introductions
6:30 pm

Director remarks
7 pm

Review of 2021 accomplishments, 2022 Range Grant Process, and 2022 schedule
7:30 pm Discussion as needed

 

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

You just read:

Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee Meeting - November 29, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.