Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee meeting on November 29

The Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, November 29, at 6 p.m. MST. Committee members are participating in the meeting by a combination of in-person attendance and video conferencing, which the Department is hosting at the Idaho Fish and Game Southwest Regional Office, 15950 N. Gate Blvd, in Nampa.

Committee members are scheduled to discuss 2021 accomplishments and the 2022 range grant process and schedule.

People who wish to observe are encouraged to live stream the meeting via Zoom.

Link to Zoom Meeting: https://idfg.idaho.gov/ZJW

Call-in number: 1-253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972

The Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee, which was created by Idaho law in 2020, serves an advisory role to assist Fish and Game in evaluating the shooting range grant applications that the department solicits each year. The volunteer committee consists of members of the public who actively use shooting ranges and are familiar with the elements for safe public shooting ranges in their communities. They also represent a diversity of shooting opportunities that include hunters, recreational and competitive shooters.