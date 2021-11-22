Secretary Merrill Announces Board of Registrars’ Advisory Council Members
Monday, November 22, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— Secretary of State John H. Merrill is excited to announce the newly appointed members of the Board of Registrars’ Advisory Council. The Board of Registrars’ Advisory Council will meet quarterly and has eleven members from around the state.
This advisory council was created so that well-respected Registrars from every region of the state could directly relay any thoughts, suggestions, or concerns to Secretary Merrill. Secretary Merrill and the council will work together to ensure that the best practices and procedures are adopted and implemented in all 67 counties. The council also plans to discuss legislative initiatives that pertain to the Registrars’ work and voter registration in the State of Alabama.
The inaugural members of the Board of Registrars’ Advisory Council are as follows:
Bibb County- Pat Clark
Clarke County- Chris Beverly
Cleburne County- Philip Morris
Dallas County- Walter McCrimon
Greene County- Billie Williams
Hale County- Marilyn Pickens
Henry County- Levi Knight
Jefferson County- Barry Stephenson
Marshall County- Don Milligan
Mobile County- Audrey Matranga
Tuscaloosa County- Pam Rogers
