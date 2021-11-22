Secretary Merrill Announces Board of Registrars’ Advisory Council Members

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, November 22, 2021—MONTGOMERY, AL— Secretary of State John H. Merrill is excited to announce the newly appointed members of the Board of Registrars’ Advisory Council. The Board of Registrars’ Advisory Council will meet quarterly and has eleven members from around the state.

This advisory council was created so that well-respected Registrars from every region of the state could directly relay any thoughts, suggestions, or concerns to Secretary Merrill. Secretary Merrill and the council will work together to ensure that the best practices and procedures are adopted and implemented in all 67 counties. The council also plans to discuss legislative initiatives that pertain to the Registrars’ work and voter registration in the State of Alabama.

The inaugural members of the Board of Registrars’ Advisory Council are as follows:

Bibb County- Pat Clark

Clarke County- Chris Beverly

Cleburne County- Philip Morris

Dallas County- Walter McCrimon

Greene County- Billie Williams

Hale County- Marilyn Pickens

Henry County- Levi Knight

Jefferson County- Barry Stephenson

Marshall County- Don Milligan

Mobile County- Audrey Matranga

Tuscaloosa County- Pam Rogers

###