NAMMBA Announces Partnership with Cadence Bank

We are pleased to partner with NAMMBA in this way and continue our commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion in our workplace.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced today a partnership with Cadence Bank in NAMMBA’s effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce.
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Cadence Bank,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, Cadence Bank has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
Through this partnership with Cadence Bank, NAMMBA will roll out a comprehensive strategy to engage the company’s teammates via access to focused training, new hire programs and leadership development, and position the company to support the communities in which it currently conducts business.
“We are pleased to partner with NAMMBA in this way and continue our commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion in our workplace,” said Scott Dickey, president of Cadence Bank Mortgage. “These resources from NAMMBA will strengthen our efforts to meet the needs of our communities.”
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75% of all first-time homebuyers will be women, millennials or people of color. Although there is a concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to the NAMMBA family of companies, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African-Americans and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2% of all purchase dollar opportunities.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals.
About Cadence Bank
Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is a leading regional banking franchise with $48 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest and Texas. Cadence provides consumers, businesses and corporations with a full range of innovative banking and financial solutions. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence is committed to a culture of respect, diversity and inclusion in both its workplace and communities.
