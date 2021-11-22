The 6:52 Project Foundation, Inc. (6:52 Project) to Announce Opening of Non-Traditional Health Clinic on World AIDS Day

Clinic6:52 to open in Q1 of 2022 to serve communities in Northeast Alabama

GADSDEN, ALABAMA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 6:52 Project Foundation, Inc., a foundation focused on HIV and other Sexual Health Disease prevention and education, is set to announce on World AIDS Day the opening of Clinic6:52 in February 2022. Clinic6:52 will provide general health services and will be open during non-traditional hours. Additionally, Clinic652 will offer its clients support for the cost of medication when cost is a barrier for care. The clinic will be staffed with diverse employees representing the service area and by providers whose specializations include sexual health services.

The 6:52 Project Foundation, Inc. Founder and CEO, Warren Alexander O’Meara-Dates, is set to be featured in the series ‘HIV in View’ which is a worldwide event produced by ViiV Healthcare for its World AIDS Day celebration on December 1. To highlight the semi-live event, the Foundation will host a viewing party followed by a press conference where O’Meara-Dates will share more details regarding Clinic6:52.

WHAT: The 6:52 Project Foundation, Inc. Viewing Party & Press Conference

WHEN: Wednesday, December 1 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, CST/ 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, EST

WHERE: 2600 East Meighan Blvd, Gadsden, AL 35903 (2nd Floor, Ste. D)

According to O’Meara-Dates, providing patients with personalized treatment is a core part of the new clinic’s services. “As a person living with HIV who’s back-story includes having to obtain my first STD testing at the age of 16, I remember the anxiety, horrors, and discomfort I felt having to enter the clinic for symptoms for the first time.”

Clinic 6:52 is supported by the Alabama Department of Public Health and physicians Dr. David Malebranche, MD, MPH, Dr. Zandretta Tims–Cook, MD, MPH, AAHIVM, and Dr. Alftan Dyson, PharmD, BCACP, AAHVIP.

“Being able to offer fellow community members culturally competent, aware, and affirming services from providers who look like them and identify similarly to them is both humbling and a celebration. Too often, community members receive care from providers with whom they do not identify. Clinic652 will be the safe space for all who need and desire to have their care be about the whole person’s well-being and existence.”

About The 6:52 Project Foundation, Inc.

The 6:52 Project Foundation, Inc. works daily to devote its resources & energy globally to helping individuals and organizations interested in research, education, and/or the prevention and spread of HIV. Additionally, through its speaking bureau, The 6:52 Project Speaks, the Foundation advocates, trains, and delivers speeches and program consulting on key populations affected by stigma, discrimination, racism, and organizational operations.

