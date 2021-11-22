WV Voter Guide for voters with a visual impairment published by Secretary of State Mac Warner

Charleston, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with the State Election Commission, has published a complete Voter's Guide in braille to benefit voters who are blind or visually impaired.

Last week, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner released the newly published "West Virginia Voter Guide" that is targeted for voters with visual impairments who may otherwise have difficulty receiving voting information. A copy of the Guide has been mailed to all 55 county clerks who will make them available to loan to any citizen requesting them.

Additionally, a limited amount of copies are available to distribute to voters as needed. Braille voter guides will also be distributed to citizens by Disability Rights of West Virginia, a non-profit organization that provide services and advocacy for people with disabilities in the mountain state.

"We are continuing our effort to eliminate barriers to the ballot box for all registered West Virginia voters," said Secretary Warner. "This new Voter Guide in braille will assist a special group of West Virginians and make it easier for them to receive information on our election process."

The West Virginia Voter Guide includes information on some of the most frequently asked questions on the topics of voting options, how to find your polling place, or to check if your registration is up to date.

This voter guide now comes in two forms - an easy-to-distribute rack card and a booklet with braille embossing for the braille-reading community. The information is also available on the Secretary of State's secure website at GoVoteWV.com

“The best way to empower voters is to educate them on the entire voting process from start to finish” said Secretary Warner. “We want to ensure that every eligible voter has the information they need to be an active and informed voter."

West Virginia Voter Guide rack cards can be received by visiting the WV Secretary of State's offices in Charleston, Clarksburg or Martinsburg or by visiting your local county clerk.

Voter advocacy groups in West Virginia can also request voter education materials for distribution by contacting the WVSOS Elections Division at 304-558-6000.

WVSOS Elections Director Brittany Westfall is preparing to mail the new West Virginia Voter Guide for the blind and vision-impaired to all 55 county clerks.

