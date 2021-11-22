Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces More Than 90 Percent of K-12 School Employees in Connecticut Are Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that more than 90% of K-12 school employees in Connecticut are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the results of a one-time survey conducted in public and private school districts by the Connecticut State Department of Education.

In total, the findings show that 163 public school districts have employee vaccination rates that are 90% or greater. In 73 of those districts, the rate exceeds 95%.

Percentage of K-12 school employees in Connecticut who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19* Total number of employees** Percent fully vaccinated Public school districts 102,447 93% Private school districts 12,152 93% *Pursuant to Governor Lamont’s Executive Order No. 13G, “fully vaccinated” means at least 14 days have elapsed since a person has received the final dose of a vaccine approved for use against COVID-19. All school staff who are not fully vaccinated must submit to COVID-19 testing not less than once per week on an ongoing basis until fully vaccinated. **Employees include both certified and non-certified staff employed by public school districts. It does not include contractors.

“I’ve said this many times before, but it’s worth repeating that Connecticut has the best teachers and school employees of any state in the nation,” Governor Lamont said. “Throughout this pandemic, our educators have done everything within their powers to ensure that students continue receiving the education they deserve. These high vaccination rates show just how much they care about protecting the health and safety of everyone in their classrooms and doing everything they can to help provide an in-person learning experience. I appreciate all of our school staff for going above and beyond throughout this trying time, and I applaud each of them.”

“We appreciate all of our Connecticut educators, administrators, and staff members for taking proactive public-health measures so we can focus on keeping students in the classroom where we know they learn best,” Connecticut Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said. “This is a meaningful step in the right direction to focus on accelerating learning and supporting our students and school staff as we emerge from this pandemic.”

“This accomplishment by our school districts and teachers does not come as a surprise when you see where Connecticut ranks nationally with its vaccine rates,” Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said. “I thank our educators for protecting themselves and keeping the school environment as safe as possible. While we still have more work to do to defeat this virus, success rates like this show that we continue to move in the right direction.”

**Download: Results of Connecticut State Department of Education survey on COVID-19 vaccination rates among K-12 public and private school employees