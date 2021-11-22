Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Industry Predicted to Garner $203 Billion by 2027

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Industry

Increased need for human-less monitoring and security of physical critical infrastructures will rise demand for critical infrastructure protection solutions.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market value of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) was $ 118.19 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 203.09 billion by 2027, driven by market growth of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027. Furthermore, the rising is encouraging Demand for readiness and response to critical infrastructures for a region or country among business the growth of the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Industry. In addition, the growing need for a responsive, efficient and cost-effective infrastructure protection system is expected to offer profitable opportunities for market expansion over the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Industry by Component, Security Type, Industry Vertical, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,”

On the basis of component, the solution segment dominate the overall zCritical Infrastructure Protection Industry in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of critical infrastructure protection solution among enterprises to gain strategic as well as competitive advantage and strong infrastructure security over their competitors. In addition, it helps end-users to make secure their important infrastructures and alert them before it get damage and attacked which drives the growth of the market. However, the service segment is expected to witness highest growth, as these segment of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Industry ensure effective coordination between service provider company and customer by providing implementation and training, consulting services and managed services. The adoption of these technology speeds up the safety of various critical infrastructure such as transportation, historical places, data centers, government offices, maximizes the value of existing infrastructure by optimizing it, and minimizes the cost of supervilance, which further fuel the growth of the market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 275 Pages) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9724

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a defining moment, which has transformed businesses security perspective. The pandemic has massively affected how cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection is delivered to organizations and users for fast-tracking remote workforce support and accelerating cloud adoption. With every company adopting work from home policy, there has been a rise in demand for cloud-based systems. However, with this growth, the risk of cyber threats also increased, thereby venture capitalists are investing more in cyber infrastructure security. Moreover during worldwide lockdown the chances of external terrorist attack is also increases due to retraction in movement of security forces which increase need of human-less monitoring and security of physical critical infrastructures which will increase the demand of critical infrastructure protection solution. However during lots transport facilities ware not running and most of tourist places ware closed so it little bit impact on use of critical infrastructure protection solution. Furthermore, post lockdown due to heavy gathering of public in various places such as transits facility it will boost the demand of Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry globally

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9724

Key Findings Of The Study

• By Component, in 2019, the Solution segment dominated the Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of solutions, physical safety and security segment accounted for the highest revenue of CIP market in 2019; however, the cybersecurity segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

• Depending on security, the operational technology segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the information technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

• Region-wise, the RCS market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

The key critical infrastructure protection industry players profiled in the report are Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, BAE Systems Plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Intel Corporation, Airbus, TRL Technology Ltd. This study includes Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry trends, Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Industry analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Other Trending Reports -

1. Animation Design Software Market

2. App Creation Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.