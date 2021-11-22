NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE FARR WEST JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Farr West, UT—The Weber County Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Farr West, Utah. The position will replace Judge Patrick Lambert who retired in July.

Following is an alphabetical listing of nominees, their place of employment and residence:

• Michelle Jeffs, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Pleasant View,

• Darrin Johns, J.D., attorney at law, resident of North Ogden,

• Judge Bryan Memmott, J.D., Justice Court Judge for the Plain City Justice Court, the South Ogden Justice Court, the South Weber Justice Court, and the Woods Cross Justice Court, resident of Fruit Heights, and

• Judge Paul Olds, J.D., Justice Court Judge for the Riverdale Justice Court, resident of Pleasant View.

A comment period will be held through December 1, 2021. A final candidate will then be selected by the Farr West Mayor, Lee Dickemore, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

###