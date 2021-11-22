mHealth market may register highest revenue growth in APAC region in the spam of 2021 to 2030

Mobile Health

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "mHealth Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Stakeholders (Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players), and Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global mHealth market generated $46.04 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $230.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Blood pressure monitors, blood glucose monitors and cardiac monitors collectively accounted over two-thirds share in the Asia-Pacific mHealth device market and would continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. China was the largest country market in the Asia Pacific region and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Factors such as growing population, rising disposable incomes and a large presence of local manufacturers would boost the market growth.

Explore Report Description@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/asia-pacific-mhealth-market

Mobile health (mHealth) is an area of electronic health (eHealth) that offers revolutionized healthcare services through uniquesmartphone based technologies that enable the remote monitoring of patients. Increasing adoption of smartphones, growing awareness of newer technologies and increasing consumer preferences towards healthy lifestyles are prime factors that supplement the adoption of mHealth devices.

Moreover, the continued growth in coverage of mobile cellular networks and increasing count of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, including others would further drive the growth of the Asia Pacific mHealth market. However, lower accuracy, weak reimbursement coverage and low adoption of devices among aging population are factors that could hinder the market growth.

Based on application, the cardiovascular diseases segment accounted for more than half of the global mHealth market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide and increase in adoption of mHealth services to manage such medical conditions. However, the neurological diseases segment would register the fastest CAGR of 23.9% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increased focus of key players on the launch of novel and advanced mHealth devices to manage neurological conditions.

Based on region, North America held nearly two-fifths of the global mHealth market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in awareness about the need to frequent monitoring of symptoms of chronic diseases to gain optimum treatment outcomes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to the fastest CAGR of 25.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in mHealth application with huge population suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

For Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1173

In the Asia-pacific mHealth market, China and Japan collectively accounted for 2/3rd of the market revenue in 2019 and would continue to consolidate their market position over the forecast period. Furthermore,launch of innovative products and services largely contributes to the market growth in these countries. Key players profiled in this report include - Philips healthcare, Omron HealthCare Inc., Bayer Healthcare, LifeWatch, Masimo Corporation, Sanofi, Boston Scientific, AT&T Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Prostate Cancer Market Global Research By 2030

Apheresis Equipment Market Global Research By 2030

Diabetes Drugs Market Global Research By 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts