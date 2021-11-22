National Adoption Day 2021 – Celebrating a Family for Every Child

National Adoption Day celebrated at the Grand Forks County Courthouse Saturday, November 20, 2021. Judge Lolita Hartl-Romanick finalized ten adoptions for seven families. Molly Schaefer, AASK Supervisor, Catholic Charities North Dakota coordinated the event with the court, practitioners and families. Jodi Sherman, Court Recorder, Norma O’Halloran, Clerk of District Court Supervisor and Sade Jackson, Deputy Clerk of District Court completed adoption case processes.

Open to the public Adoption Program followed the adoption hearings where Judge Lolita Hartl-Romanick spoke and handed out roses and apples to children and their families. The program ended with a sand ceremony that has been the new alternative to the balloon ceremony.

A huge thank you to Grand Forks County Sheriff Department who provided security and to Grand Forks County Buildings & Grounds who assisted behind the scenes to make the National Adoption Day event secure and taken care of.

The National Adoption Day event has made the dreams of children come true by working with policymakers, practitioners and advocates to finalize adoptions, and create and celebrate adoptive families.

The 2021 National Adoption Month website https://www.childwelfare.gov/topics/adoption/nam/ is full of outreach tools and resources to help professionals and families support the initiative this November.