California Leaves of Absence - Employer Obligations, Leave Interactions, Handling Problems and Management Challenges

California Leaves of Absence - Employer Obligations, Leave Interactions, and Handling Problems and Performance Management Challenges - PDL, FMLA, FEHA, SDI, CFRA, PFL, ADA, and Workers Compensation

ComplianceOnline, the leading provider of regulatory compliance training, announced a new educational Seminar California Leaves of Absence - Employer Obligations, Leave Interactions, Handling Problems, and Performance Management Challenges. The 2-day virtual seminar beginning on December 14 will help HR professionals and anyone else who deals with managing and monitoring leaves of absence to understand this field for regulatory compliance.

California is one of the most complex states in which to do business, and that complexity flows through to the complications that employers face when meeting their obligations under CA employment laws. One of these reasons is the many types of leave offered to CA employees and the many reasons for which employees can take leave. Employer requirements for managing leaves especially medical leaves of absence are bewildering.

Even human resources professionals can be confused by the myriad of leave types in the state. And for some leaves even local laws must be considered. Just as serious is how these types of leaves interact with federal requirements. Although some provisions under California laws are similar to federal laws, many of them are not, and assuming they are can cause big trouble. It can feel overwhelming to manage leaves of absence and feel confident that the employer is compliant.

Astute compliance with laws related to the various leave types is critical for any company with California-based employees. Liability costs for non-compliance can be staggering. Just as important is the cost of damaged employee relations and engagement as well as external organizational reputation. While companies will turn to their labor attorneys to walk them through the specific details of employee situations, it’s important for HR professionals and anyone else who deals with managing and monitoring leaves of absence in their companies to understand this field.

The seminar will cover the following areas:

• Elements of the program’s featured leaves.

• State leaves in the state of CA.

• Eligibility requirements for leave.

• Medical certification, posting, and notice requirements for leave.

• Pay obligations for the employee under certain leave requirements.

• Benefits provided and methods for employees on leave.

• Leave integration. How state leaves and FMLA interact. How they do not interreact.

• Lactation accommodation requirements.

• Considerations before making decisions to deny requests for leave of absence.

• Obligations and suggestions for communicating with employees on leaves of absence.

• The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA.)

• How the state of CA’s definition of disability is much lower than the federal ADA. What that means for employers regarding accommodations and interaction.

• Interactive process requirements including suggestions for record-keeping and ongoing management.

• Managing performance of employees who are on intermittent leave and accommodation including documentation best practices.

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: December 14-15, 2021 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST)

About the Speaker:

Diane L. Dee, President of Advantage HR Consulting, has over 25 years of experience in the Human Resources arena. Diane’s background includes experience in HR consulting and administration in corporate, government, consulting and pro bono environments. Diane founded Advantage HR Consulting in early 2016. Under Diane’s leadership, Advantage HR provides comprehensive, cost-effective Human Resources solutions for small to mid-sized firms in the greater Chicagoland area. Additionally, Diane conducts webinars on a wide-variety of HR topics for various training firms across the country.

Diane holds a Master Certificate in Human Resources from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations and has attained SPHR, SHRM-SCP, sHRBP and HRPM® certification.

Diane is a member of the National Association of Women Business Owners and the Society for Human Resource Management. Additionally, Diane performs pro bono work through the Taproot Foundation assisting non-profit clients by integrating their Human Resources goals with their corporate strategies.

