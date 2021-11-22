OBSESH PARTNERS WITH DROMOS AGENCY TO BRING TOP PARALYMPIANS TO ITS SPORTS MARKETPLACE
2x U.S. Paralympian Dana Mathewson, Gold Medalist Ryan Neiswender and 2x Paralympian Mohamed Lahna to inspire the next generation of athletes with disabilities.
I want to use my platform to help families understand how they can help get a child with a disability into a sport like wheelchair basketball, which could change someone's life forever.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, the leading sports marketplace for athletes, has partnered with Dromos Agency to create monetization and brand building opportunities for the agency’s roster of clients who are all top Paralympians. The first group of Dromos athletes to join Obsesh include Dana Mathewson, Ryan Neiswender, and dropping soon, Mohamed Lahna.
Dana Mathewson is a 2x U.S. Paralympic wheelchair tennis player. She is ranked first in the U.S. and eighth in the world in singles and is the only female American to compete at the US Open since 2017. Ryan Neiswender is a Team USA Paralympic wheelchair basketball player who won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and is a member of Team Visa. Mohamed Lahna, para-triathlete from Morocco, 2x Paralympian, and Bronze Medalist, is the first physically challenged athlete to finish the Norseman Xtreme Triathlon.
For these athletes, the value in Obsesh is that they can monetize their skills and talents and engage directly with fans. Through custom video messages, created for each individual, the athletes can show their real lives and training regimens that fans don’t always have access to. Just as important, Obsesh is a platform for each athlete to further inspire, educate and ultimately make an impact on society.
Neiswender, who recently won gold in Tokyo is a sought-after public speaker on the topic of diversity and disability inclusion in the workspace and is leveraging the global notoriety of the Paralympics to continue the conversation that a disability doesn’t limit someone, even when it comes to sports. “My personal goal is to use my platform to both help people with disabilities achieve success and to help families understand how they can help get a child with a disability into a sport like wheelchair basketball. By eliminating the unknowns around costs, gear, etc., I could help a family take that leap and change someone’s life forever,” added Neiswender.
Dromos Agency teams up with Paralympians, elite para-athletes, and other organizations that support Paralympians, to empower and guide these athletes throughout their professional careers.
“We are excited to team up with Obsesh. For us, any opportunity Paralympians get to showcase their talent, share their story, and break down stereotypes on what athletes with a disability can or can't do is valuable. The team at Obsesh understands the unique value our athletes bring to the table and is excited to welcome them. Dromos athletes are already mentors and leaders in their own respective sports, so to give them a brand new platform to connect with their fans and to expand their reach while making money was a no brainer. Looking forward to seeing the success and growth of our partnership,” said Ish Tanyeri, CEO & Founder of Dromos Agency.
Obsesh helps to bridge the gap between fans and athletes and gives athletes the opportunity to monetize their talents and make money on their own terms. Its centralized marketplace interface allows fans to book the world’s most talented athletes and get access to training, tips, and pro feedback easily with a few taps on their phone. Users create an account and browse a marketplace to learn from the pros like how to train smarter, improve speed and agility, increase their vertical, and learn new specialized skills.
For professional and collegiate athletes, they now have a self-serve platform for transacting directly with consumers and reducing the burdens of merchandising, payments, distribution and managing their own business. Obsesh provides flexibility for athletes to set their own prices and the athlete keeps 75% of each transaction. They also receive premium digital marketing, social, and growth support to own and monetize their audience, all from the convenience of their phone. Obsesh launched in May of 2021 and has been gaining momentum, with more than 300 top pro, Olympic, Paralympic and NCAA athletes.
To get the edge from a pro, including the athletes from Dromos, visit https://www.obsesh.com/. Ready to enroll as Sports Talent? Visit https://pro.obsesh.com/
ABOUT OBSESH
Obsesh is female-founded and a top 5 global sportstech platform. The sports marketplace platform is backed by top global sports innovators, including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures, Harvard Business School Alumni of Greater New York, Chad Hurley YouTube co-founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Brent Hurley Youtube founding team member, Brian Garret, Founder Crosscut Ventures, Dan Mannix Former CEO CSM Global Sports & Entertainment Agency, and Paul Bricault, Founder Amplify.LA and Board Partner, Greycroft.
