Brief Synopsis: On October 18, 2021 Tr. Kilcollins received a fraud report from a trucking business in Mars Hill. The trucking company was reporting that someone had forged a check in their company’s name, and they were able to cash it. Tr. Kilcollins was able to get video surveillance of the man who had cashed the check. Tr. Kilcollins was able to identify the man on camera who also used his Maine ID and another form of ID during the transaction. Tr. Kilcollins is going to submit his report to the Cumberland District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Incident Type: trespass
Date: 11/21/2021
Town: oakfield
Trooper: tr. saucier
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Saucier was contacted directly by the head of security for Northern Maine Railway who advised they were dealing with a trespass issue. As a result, Tr. Saucier served the two men, 18 and 20 of Oakfield with trespass notices for the railway property.
