# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

11-17-21

Trooper Einar Mattson summoned Wayne Gaspar (61) Ellsworth for Operating After Suspension, Class E after stopping the vehicle operated by Gaspar for a vehicle defect on Route 1, Ellsworth.

11-19-21

Sergeant Jeff Ingemi arrested Daniel Schuch (25) of Gouldsboro, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Steuben for speeding. Trooper Travis Chapman and Trooper Jarid Leonard assisted.

11-20-21