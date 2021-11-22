Lynn Storen
# of School Visits conducted – 0
# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1
# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0
# of DV Arrests – 0
11-17-21
Trooper Einar Mattson summoned Wayne Gaspar (61) Ellsworth for Operating After Suspension, Class E after stopping the vehicle operated by Gaspar for a vehicle defect on Route 1, Ellsworth.
11-19-21
Sergeant Jeff Ingemi arrested Daniel Schuch (25) of Gouldsboro, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Steuben for speeding. Trooper Travis Chapman and Trooper Jarid Leonard assisted.
11-20-21
Trooper Jarid Leonard summonsed Nathaniel Lingley (20) of Columbia falls for Title 29-A.2074.3, Criminal Speed on Route 1 in Whiting. Nathaniel was operating at speeds in excess of 100mph.