Brittany Golden of Ballwin Explains Tips To Prevent Malware Infections
Brittany Golden Ballwin: Shield Vulnerabilities
Brittany Golden Ballwin notes that cybercriminals can exploit a computer's weaknesses. These vulnerabilities include unprotected operating systems, not updated software programs, outdated software security protocols, etc. Because of this, the first line of defense in preventing malware is to protect a system's vulnerabilities.
Here are some tips to shield a system's shortfalls, according to Brittany Golden Ballwin:
1. Keep operating system, plugins, and browsers updated
It's critical to update operating systems, browsers, and plugins as soon as receiving notifications. Software developers release these updates to fix some security limitations.
Delaying updating operating system gives cybercriminals a wide door through which to exploit computer vulnerabilities, says Brittany Golden Ballwin. Also, be sure to keep mobile software up to date every time a pop-up about a new software release.
2. Enable click-to-play plugins
Exploit kits (EKs) can find their way into a computer or mobile system through adware or malvertising, explains Brittany Golden Ballwin. What's worse is that malicious ads can hide on reputable sites and invade a system without one's knowledge.
According to Brittany Golden Ballwin, one can prevent these EKs by allowing click-to-play plugins. Click-to-play plugins are handy as they let's one run Java or Flash only when instructed. In this way, one can block unwanted adverts.
3. Delete software no longer in use
As Brittany Golden Ballwin advises, using software programs that are no longer supported exposes a system to vulnerabilities. For example, Microsoft does not support Windows XP and has also offered extended support for Windows 7 & 8.
Brittany Golden Ballwin: Practice Good Internet Hygiene
Here are several ways to practice safe browsing:
4. Use robust passwords or password manager
Having a water-tight password with unique characters, changed regularly, and not linked to personal information is another way of protecting oneself from malware. In addition, use a password manager to collect and encrypt passwords for different sites.
5. Have a secure connection
A safe URL must have a proper padlock to its left, indicating that the passing of information between a browser and the website's server is secure and private. Also, be sure to check for "HTTPS" and not "HTTP."
6. Log out of the website after every session
Logging out of a website after done surfing the internet can help one prevent malicious software. However, Brittany Golden Ballwin further says that closing a browser tab or window isn't enough because experienced cybercriminals can get log-in details from session cookies.
Brittany Golden Ballwin: Put a layer of security
7. Use anti-malware, anti-ransomware, anti-exploit, and a firewall
A firewall is helpful as it enables a computer system to detect and block certain malware. Top this with other security measures, such as anti-malware, anti-ransomware, etc., keep the bad guys at bay.
Brittany Golden St Louis: IT Student at Lindenwood University
An undergraduate student at Lindenwood University, Brittany Golden Ballwin, is studying Information and Technology, specializing in Application Development. She works in the IT department in Tier 1, helping students and professors with IT problems.
In addition, Brittany Golden Ballwin has been accepted into Launch Code's coding program to hone her technical skills as a full-stack web developer.
