DNREC’s Delaware State Parks, Zoo Waive Entry Fees Friday for #OptOutside Movement

The public is invited to enjoy free entry to Delaware’s state parks and zoo Friday, Nov. 26. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has waived state park and zoo entry fees annually on Black Friday since 2015 as part of a the #OptOutside movement.

More than 7,000 organizations and 7 million people nationwide participate in the #OptOutside campaign each year. Visitors to Delaware State Parks can support and promote the movement on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the #OptOutside hashtag.

Face coverings are required for all individuals, regardless of vaccine status, in all indoor state facilities, including park offices, restrooms, nature centers, interpretive sites and museums. Children younger than 2 years old should not wear masks due to risk of suffocation.

All Delaware State Parks will open at 8 a.m. on Nov. 26, except for Fort Delaware State Park, which is closed for the season. Park offices will be closed. The public may visit the Brandywine Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Delaware State Parks fee season will end Tuesday, Nov. 30. Entry to all parks and the zoo will be free from Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

For state park locations and other ideas on how to get outside, go to www.destateparks.com.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Enjoy the natural diversity of Delaware’s 17 state parks. Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov.

