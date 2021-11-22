Reynolds Lake Oconee, GA Estate Sells at Interluxe.com Auction
EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe is pleased to announce the Lakefront Golfer’s Paradise Estate in Reynolds, Lake Oconee, GA is sold and closed. The property auction commenced on Interluxe.com’s innovative platform on October 18th. After two days of competitive bidding, Interluxe received a best and final bid to contract for $2,530,000.00. The auction achieved the highest sales price to date for a golf course property in Reynolds Lake Oconee.
"We had great expectations for the auction of this exceptional Reynolds Lake Oconee property. It ticked all the boxes for a terrific buying opportunity,” said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe. “We received a great deal of interest from our buyer community and are very pleased with the outcome of this auction.” Interluxe received 869 inquiries on the property, nearly 30 families previewed the home in one weekend and six bidders registered hoping to make the home their own.
The seller in Savannah, GA, said, “For me, there was never any doubt and together with my listing agent, you made it happen.” The seller and listing agent comprehensively researched and chose Interluxe due to the consistent results and the results historically achieved. This is the second multimillion-dollar property in Reynolds Lake Oconee and the third Georgia lake property that Interluxe has taken to contract with an auction in the last 24 months.
The Lakefront Golfer’s Paradise offers an unrivaled lake and golf lifestyle, situated on a one-of-a-kind peninsula overlooking the 14th and 15th holes of the Great Waters golf course. The 7,068± square foot home offers an open floorplan, five bedrooms including a spectacular Master Suite, two chef’s kitchens, and outdoor living areas with incredible Lake Oconee views. The home located in Reynolds Lake Oconee has endless amenities to its residents, such as world-class dining and spa facilities (courtesy of the Ritz-Carlton Lake Oconee), virtually every water activity imaginable (from boating, paddle-boarding, fishing, swimming, and more), club membership advantages, tennis, walking trails, and much more. Reynold Lake Oconee also boasts six championship golf courses, all designed by golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Tom Fazio, Bob Cupp, Rees Jones, and Jim Engh.
Interluxe is excited to add this extraordinary property to its sold portfolio, building upon its reputation of auctioning luxury lake properties in Georgia and across the country. For more information on Interluxe and their portfolio of properties, visit www.interluxe.com.
Interluxe partnered with Cheryl Croft of Drake Realty Lake Area, Inc. for this auction.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
