Simpson Group Brings Unique Real Estate Expertise and Concierge-Level Service to Snoqualmie Valley
Locally based team has over 50 years of combined real estate experience
With a full-time general contractor and a merchandiser on our team, we go above and beyond staging a home and we eliminate some of the stress in home selling and moving for our customers.”NORTH BEND, WA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpson Group Real Estate, a community-minded team of real estate professionals who aspire to provide concierge-level customer service, has opened its doors in downtown North Bend on the corner of Bendigo Boulevard and North Bend Way. To celebrate the Simpson Group Real Estate office grand opening, a public ribbon cutting is scheduled for 12 pm on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 202 W. North Bend Way. With deep roots in the Valley, the Simpson Group looks forward to hosting a variety of community events throughout the year. “Selfies with Santa” will be complimentary on Saturdays in December (Dec. 4 from 5pm – 8pm and Dec. 11 & 18 from 10am – 3pm). Beginning in January, Simpson Group Real Estate will host local wineries in its office space.
— Karin Simpson, founder and team lead for the Simpson Group
The Simpson Group team members all live and work in the Snoqualmie Valley and collectively have over 50 years of combined real estate experience. Three agents have been recognized with Five-Star Best in Customer Service awards: Karin Simpson, the founder and team lead, has received the Five Star award for 11 consecutive years – the only Snoqualmie Valley real estate agent to have done so; Debi Hill is a 2021 Five Star winner and Michelle Brucchieri is a 2021 Rising Star real estate agent. The team also includes real estate agents Karin Ayling and Jaime Smith, Alyssa Sprague who provides home merchandising for clients, general contractor Steve Raveling, and agents Sandy Navidi and Kim Thayer who both recently joined the Simpson Group.
“With a full-time general contractor on our team, we eliminate some of the stress in home selling and moving for our customers,” said Karin Simpson. “In addition, we have a wonderful merchandiser on our team who goes beyond staging to help position sellers’ homes in the best light that will attract the right buyers.”
“Everyone on the team is knowledgeable about the Valley and passionate about sharing that knowledge,” continued Simpson. “We continually look for opportunities to partner with local businesses and be part of the community. The idea is that when people are strolling through town, they’ll feel compelled to stop in, say hello and see what we have going on.”
About Simpson Group Real Estate
The Simpson Group is a team of passionate realtors who strive to help both buyers and sellers attain their unique goals while having fun along the way. With more than 50 years of combined experience in residential and investment properties, firsthand background in escrow and title, and more than 45 years in corporate management, the Simpson Group has a unique edge in understanding the business of selling a home. Having collectively lived in the Snoqualmie Valley for more than 40 years, the team has completed more than 450 total transactions. For more information, visit: https://www.simpsongroupre.com
# # #
Simpson Group Real Estate and Live Where You Play are registered trademarks of the Simpson Group.
Media Contacts:
Michelle Brucchieri
Simpson Group, Marketing
(425) 623-2703
Michelle@SimpsonGroupRE.com
Angie Hatfield
Hatfield Communications
+1 425-941-2895
angie@hatfieldcommunications.com