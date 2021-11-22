Submit Release
Bristol Hospice Virtual Job Fair Scheduled for 7th and 8th December 2021

Bristol Hospice is conducting a virtual job fair for filling several open positions in Nursing and Patient Care. Register Now.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bristol Hospice is a nationwide industry leader committed to providing a family-centered approach in the delivery of hospice services. Bristol focuses on delivering the highest level of compassion, respect, and quality of care to their patients and quality human resource is the core of its success. Bristol Hospice promotes an environment where employees feel valued and welcomed.

The Virtual Job Fair is scheduled for December 7th and 8th, 2021 and there are open positions under the following Job Titles:

• RN Director of Patient Care/RN Director of Nursing
• RN Case Manager
• Admissions RN
• Licensed Vocational Nurse
• Home Health Aide

Bristol Hospice provides excellent benefits and compensation packages to its employees that include:

• Passionate company culture committed to the highest standard of care in the hospice industry
• Advanced training programs
• Competitive salary commensurate with experience, plus generous sign on bonuses
• Mileage Reimbursement + Travel Time Pay
• Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and more
• HSA & 401(k) available
• PTO and Paid Holidays
• Tuition Reimbursement
• Get paid to make friends that will last a lifetime!

Candidates will have to register for the event using the link provided below. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the information they are submitting on the registration form. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to attend the Bristol Hospice Virtual Job Fair via email. The virtual job fair is being hosted on Cynaptx platform and the shortlisted candidates will get an email with a link to activate their Cynaptx account.
Registration link: https://bristolhospice.cynaptx.com/external/careerfair?ID=203

Cynaptx Virtual Job Fair platform is built using Microsoft Teams. All the meetings and interactions during the virtual job fair will happen through Microsoft Teams. After registration, candidates are advised to regularly check their emails as all future communication will be through emails. Interested candidates must register using the link provided at the earliest to avoid the last-minute rush.

Vipin PV
Cynaptx
