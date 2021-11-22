Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today

on Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson ’s (TX-30) announce ment that she will not seek re-election at the end of the 117th Congress:

“Eddie Bernice Johnson has been a dear friend and a wonderful person to work with in the Congress for the past twenty-eight years. The people of Dallas and its surrounding communities have been so fortunate to have her as their Representative and to have been able to count on her to be their champion in Washington. She will be greatly missed after she steps down at the end of this Congress.

“As Chairwoman of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, Rep. Johnson has been at the forefront of efforts to make America more competitive and ensure that we continue to lead the world in the twenty-first century. She’s worked hard to promote S.T.E.M. education and prepare today’s students to become tomorrow’s innovators and technology entrepreneurs. I’ve been proud to partner with her in developing and promoting key parts of House Democrats’ Make It In America plan, and I have worked closely with her to support NASA in my district and across the country. Rep. Johnson has been instrumental in our Caucus to advance policies that help low-income families access opportunities to get ahead, including the Build Back Better Act, and the House could not have enacted the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act this month without her leadership.

“I want to thank Rep. Johnson for her service and for all she has contributed to the institution of the House throughout her tenure. She has been a trailblazer and a role model to so many in Texas and in our country, having been the first African-American woman elected to public office from Dallas and the first registered nurse in the U.S. House of Representatives. I was proud to be on hand when the city of Dallas renamed its central train station in her honor in 2019. I will miss serving with her, and I look forward to celebrating her many successes as a Congresswoman and her half-century of public service to Texas and to our country as she prepares to retire next January.”