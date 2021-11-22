SDDOT Office of Air, Rail and Transit Accepting Comments for State Management Plan (SMP)

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Contact: Jack Dokken, Air, Rail & Transit Program Manager, 605-773-3574

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) Office of Air, Rail and Transit, will be accepting comments on the State Management Plan (SMP) - Section 5310, 5311, and 5339 Program, with comments due by Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

As the recipient of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5310, 5311, and 5339 funding, SDDOT is required to develop and maintain the State Management Plan (SMP). The SMP is designed to inform the FTA, SDDOT, general public, applicants, and subrecipients about the requirements associated with receiving these funds.

The SMP provides information on how SDDOT will administer the programs according to the funding guidelines. The SMP can viewed on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/public-transit/general-information#listItemLink_1540.

Submit written comment via mail to: South Dakota Department of Transportation, Office of Air, Rail and Transit 700 E. Broadway Avenue Pierre, SD 57501.

Comments may also be emailed to Terri.Boyle@state.sd.us.

For more information about the State Management Plan (SMP), please contact Jack Dokken, Air, Rail & Transit Program Manager at 605-773-3574.

