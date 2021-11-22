Submit Release
News Search

There were 554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,796 in the last 365 days.

SDDOT Office of Air, Rail and Transit Accepting Comments for State Management Plan (SMP)

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Contact:  Jack Dokken, Air, Rail & Transit Program Manager, 605-773-3574

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) Office of Air, Rail and Transit, will be accepting comments on the State Management Plan (SMP) - Section 5310, 5311, and 5339 Program, with comments due by Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

As the recipient of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5310, 5311, and 5339 funding, SDDOT is required to develop and maintain the State Management Plan (SMP). The SMP is designed to inform the FTA, SDDOT, general public, applicants, and subrecipients about the requirements associated with receiving these funds.

The SMP provides information on how SDDOT will administer the programs according to the funding guidelines. The SMP can viewed on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/public-transit/general-information#listItemLink_1540.

Submit written comment via mail to:  South Dakota Department of Transportation, Office of Air, Rail and Transit 700 E. Broadway Avenue Pierre, SD  57501.

Comments may also be emailed to Terri.Boyle@state.sd.us.

For more information about the State Management Plan (SMP), please contact Jack Dokken, Air, Rail & Transit Program Manager at 605-773-3574.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

SDDOT Office of Air, Rail and Transit Accepting Comments for State Management Plan (SMP)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.