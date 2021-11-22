Brushless DC Motors Market Analysis, Trends Growing at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2028

Rise in adoption of brushless DC motors in servomotors drives the growth of the brushless DC motors market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brushless DC motors are rapidly replacing brushed DC motors because of various advantages, such as compactness, higher operating speeds, less maintenance, better torque-to-weight ratios, and less electrical noise. These motors are used in specific applications and their growth is directly dependent on the growth of their respective applications in a wide range of industries. Brushless DC motors are widely used in compressors, lathe machines, HVACs, disk drives, electric cars, and machine tools.

The global brushless DC motor market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, GCC, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4469

The global brushless DC motor market size is expected to reach $68.8 billion in 2028, from $35.1 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Top Players:

The key players operating in the global brushless DC motors market include Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Faulhaber Group, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Maxon motors AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Nidec Corporation, and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

The global brushless DC motor market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, GCC, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4469

Global Key Segments

By Rotor Type

• Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

• Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

By Power Range

• 0-750 W

• 750 W to 3 KW

• More than 3 KW

By End User

• Industrial Machinery

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• HVAC Industry

• Others

The Asia-Pacific segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 compared to other regions due to new innovations and advancements in technology and the adoption of DC motors in major sectors such as domestic appliances, automotive, industrial applications, and others. In North America and Europe, Brushless DC motor has its application in industries such as transportation, HVAC, military, and others.

Key Findings Of The Study:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global brushless DC motors market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on rotor type, inner rotor brushless DC motors segment was the largest revenue generator in 2020.

• By power range, the 0-750 W segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.

• On the basis of end-user, the industrial machinery-segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global brushless DC motors market throughout the study period.

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the global brushless DC motors market trends and emerging opportunities of the market.

• The global brushless DC motors market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2028 is included in the report.

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4469