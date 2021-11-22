Small Animal Imaging Market to Reach $4,879.3 Million, Booming at 8.6% CAGR by 2027 Says Coherent Market Insights

Small Animal Imaging Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The majority of small animal imaging procedures are performed through computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy or ultrasound. Some common imaging modalities employed by the SVM are computed tomography/fluorescence imaging (CT/FT) and computed tomography, fluoroscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound. CT is a common diagnostic imaging modality for cardiology and abdominal areas. These methods of animal imaging have a variety of applications in research, medicine and surgical domains. Researchers can use the images generated by these techniques to diagnose disease and provide treatment options for various disorders.

Key Market Drivers:

Rapid growth in the CROs in emerging market is driving growth of the small animal imaging market. A Frost & Sullivan report suggests that the Global CRO market, valued at $45.8 billion in 2018, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent, reaching $71.7 billion by 2024. The use of small animal imaging has significantly improved oncology and cancer treatment which is expected to favor growth of the market.

Increasing use of preclinical imaging modalities in drug discovery and biotechnology research is again expected to foster growth of the market. Moreover, growing need for early image-based indications from preclinical studies effective treatment of patients

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has put lots of strain on healthcare systems, but life sciences companies are trying hard to do their job in addressing the need. Small animal imaging companies are working very hard to produce and deliver more reliable diagnostic tests, effective treatments, vaccines, and personal protective equipment.

Key Takeaways:

1. The small animal imaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, owing to the growing R &D in the field of small animal imaging. For instance, in June 2020, researchers from Institute of Biological and Medical Imaging (IBMI), Germany, reported development of two photochromic proteins for cell-specific in vivo optoacoustic whole-animal imaging with signal unmixing in the temporal domain.

2. North America is expected to witness significant growth in the near future and this is accredited to the continuous launch of new product. For example, in September 2020, AXT launched the Vieworks range of bio-imaging systems. The VISQUE bio-imaging range will be an asset to medical researchers working in Translational Research such as drug discovery, cancer research and many more applications.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Devices

CT

MRI

PET/SPECT

Multimodal

Optical Imaging

Ultrasound

PAT

Reagents

By Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Autoimmune diseases

Neurology and Psychiatry

Others

