Dental Suture Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | Osteogenics Biomedical, Ergon Sutramed S.r.l.

Dental Suture Market

Dental suture is a fibrous material that can be used to stitch wounds during an oral surgery.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

The most common use for suture in dentistry is to hold a filling material in place. If the filling has been applied using an injector, then the suture in dentistry is used to hold this filling material in place. Alternatively, if a tooth is filled using a screwdriver, then the suture in dentistry is used to hold the filling material in place so that it does not move around on its own. If the fill is made from a hard substance, such as enamel, then suture in dentistry is required to help hold the filling material in place, especially if the filling is a type that will not dissolve easily. When a tooth is extracted, the dentist removes the filling, and suture in dentistry is used to hold this material in place so that it does not leak out into the open air.

Market Statistics:

The global dental suture market is estimated to be valued at US$ 287.6 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Global Dental Suture Market: Drivers

Increasing geriatric population is expected to propel growth of the global dental suture market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. geriatric population is expected to reach 77 million by 2034.

Global Dental Suture Market: Recent Developments

Market players operating in the global dental suture market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2018, Cantel Medical, a U.S. based medical equipment manufacturer, acquired Omnia s.p.a., an Italy-based medical instruments company. Similarly, in December 2019, AMS U.K., a U.K. based medical diagnostics solution provider acquired Biomatlante, a France based manufacturer of medical devices. The acquisition was commenced to boost R&D in medical sutures.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

In United States of America, from 3 January 2020 to 6:36pm CEST, 4 October 2021, there have been 43,329,413 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 695,238 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 30 September 2021, a total of 398,284,216 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic has affected the dental suture market and other markets, owing to postponing of non-emergency dental surgeries and reduced access to dental clinics due to lockdown. For instance, the activity of oral surgery at various health centers across the globe decreased by around 55.8% due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in June 2020. The decrease was attributed to low number of staff and postponing of non-emergency dental procedures.

Key Takeaways of the Dental Suture Market:

The global dental suture market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028), owing to launch of new dental sutures. For instance, in September 2019, Golnit Ltd., a Ukraine based medical device company, launched its new polytetrafluoroethylene surgical suture which is non-absorbable in nature. This suture is indicated for wound healing in dental and general surgery procedures.

Global Dental Suture Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global dental suture market include, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc., Assut Europe, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DemeTech Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC, Ergon Sutramed S.r.l., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC., Implacore.pl, KATSAN Katgüt Sanayi ve Tic. A.S, Lux Sutures, Osteogenics Biomedical, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Ltd., Shandong Sinorgmed Co., and Sutumed.

