Tissue Diagnostic Market to Reach $4.7 billion, At 6.5% CAGR by 2025 | Agilent technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific
The Global Tissue Diagnostic Market Continues To Grow Owing To the Increasing Prevalence of Cancer in the World”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tissue diagnostics is an accurate and reliable method of diagnosis of most disease conditions. The process includes the use of enriched DNA technologies, molecular probes, and microarray technology for the precise analysis of individual cell strains. This is done by separating the cell from its mate. The separation of cells is done using gel electrophoresis in a buffer and then using the enriched DNA technologies to identify the desired cell by the distinctive bands that have been formed. After this, the samples are sorted to determine the location of the cell divisions and the relative orientations of the divisions concerning each other, and lastly, the locations and sizes of the clusters are determined on the molecular probes using flow cytometry. These tests are also highly reliable because they can be performed on living patients who give no signs or symptoms of the disease.
Major players operating in the global tissue diagnostics market include Dipath S.P.A., Cellpath Ltd, Medite GMBH, Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co.Ltd, Amos Scientific PTY Ltd, Slee Medical GMBH, Histoline Laboratories, Cell Signaling Technology, Biogenex, BioSB, Sakura Fientek Japan, Biomeriux, Bio Rad, Hologic, BD, Merck KGAA, ABCAM, Agilent Technologies, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, and Roche.
The increasing incidence of cancer and cancer-related diseases in the world is the main factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global tissue diagnostics market. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2018 around 458,918 individuals in the world were suffering from pancreatic cancer. A highly promising option for those with chronic diseases and immune-suppressed patients, tissue diagnostics has revolutionized the way doctors look for answers to complex medical conditions. No longer do doctors have to rely on the results of outdated blood tests and stool samples. No longer do they have to wait for weeks or months to find out if a patient is responding to a treatment regimen. With a tissue-based diagnosis, patients can get the necessary answers fast, accurately, and permanently. Moreover, increasing investments in the global healthcare sector are estimated to accelerate the growth of the global tissue diagnostics market.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic took a significant toll on the global healthcare sector. However, owing to the rising prevalence of cancer at the same time, the key market players were focusing on developing better treatment options for individuals, which enhanced the growth of the global tissue diagnostics market. For instance, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute in 2020 around 1806590 new cancer cases were registered in the United States.
Key Takeaways:
• The size of the global tissue diagnostic market was assessed at around US$ 3.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach US$ 4.7 billion by the year 2025, owing to increasing product launches by key market players. For instance, in August 2019, Roche introduced the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP142) Assay in Conformité Européenne markets.
• North America is expected to hold a major share of the global tissue diagnostic market, owing to the increasing incidence of cancer cases in the region. For instance, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, currently, around 60,430 individuals are suffering from pancreatic cancer in the U.S.
• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global tissue diagnostic market, owing to the increasing investments in the healthcare sector, especially in the developing regions. Moreover, the increasing presence of key market players in the region is estimated to drive the growth of the market.
Tissue diagnostic market taxonomy:
By Product Type:
Instruments
Tissue processors
Microtomes
Cryostats
Slide warmers
Paraffin dispenser
Biological microscopes
Embedded center modules
Strainers
Consumables
Stains
Paraffin
Cassettes
Autopsy & dissection
Slides
By Technology:
In situ hybridization
Digital pathology
Immunohistochemistry
Tissue microarray
Special staining
By Disease:
Breast cancer
Lymphoma cancer
Gastric cancer
Prostate cancer
By End user:
Research laboratories
Hospitals
Contract research organizations
