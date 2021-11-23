NYSCC Suppliers’ Day Reunites Beauty Industry for Most Comprehensive Ingredients & Formulations Event in North America

NYSCC Suppliers' Day Reunites Beauty & Personal Care Industry NYSCC Suppliers' Day 2021 Ribbon Cutting Ceremony www.nyscc.org/suppliers-day

The beauty and personal care product development community came together, November 10th and 11th for one of the most important Suppliers’ Day in its history.

Exhibitors and attendees alike were energized by the look, feel and size of the show as well as the number of people who attended” — Susanna Fernandes, Chair, NYSCC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beauty and personal care product development community came together, November 10th and 11th for one of the most important Suppliers’ Day in its history, according to association executives with NYSCC (New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists). More than 6,800 registrants eager to find solutions to current challenges, met with over 380 exhibitors across 75,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. This engagement will continue over the coming month with Suppliers’ Day “Virtual Month of Beauty” continuing to capture new registrants since its kick-off on November 12th.

“Exhibitors and attendees alike were energized by the look, feel and size of the show as well as the number of people who attended – and most importantly with the high quality of attendees who were present,” said Susanna Fernandes, Chair, NYSCC. “Every inch of the show reverberated our theme of Embracing Beauty and Celebrating What We Create!”

Noteworthy was the international participants, from 30 countries including Australia, France, Italy, United Kingdom, as well as from countries in Africa, Asia, and South America, who were able to attend as the travel restrictions were beginning to be lifted in November.

“NYSCC Suppliers' Day delivered on its promise of producing a high quality face-to-face event for the industry despite the many obstacles and travel restrictions still in place because of the global pandemic. Our engagement with attendees and leads from the event exceeded our expectations. We were able to have meaningful and non-rushed conversations with our customers and new prospects. The event and awards night ceremony provided a safe environment for us to get back to business and network. We are really looking forward to Suppliers’ Day in May of 2022,” said Marie Thadal, M.B.A., Business Development Executive-Americas, Coptis Inc.

A highlight of Suppliers’ Day was the debut of the INDIE360 Program, an immersive educational and sourcing experience providing up and coming indie brands with insight, information and resources needed to succeed. It featured a half-day conference that included lively panel discussions with leading founders and an INDIE Pavilion that spotlighted newer to market companies who are utilizing unique ingredients and formulations. The INDIE360 program was moderated and chaired by Luciana Coutinho, Luluble, with panels and pavilion participants curated by Daniela Ciocan, Access Beauty Insiders.

Suppliers’ Day also boasted standing-room only Presentation Theater sessions that included tracks focused on green beauty, sustainability and certification (Discover Sustainability) and the global beauty marketplace (The World of Chemistry). Kicking off the show was a ribbon-cutting ceremony that featured NYSCC and SCC leaders of today and tomorrow, as well as executives who were instrumental in ensuring a safe and successful live Suppliers’ Day in NYC.

"As President of SCC it was a thrill for me to witness and be a part of Suppliers’ Day taking place live at the Javits Center. The energy and buzz in the exhibit hall was exhilarating and underscores how important in-person events are for discovering new innovations and business-building,” said Liz Streland, 2021 National President, Society of Cosmetic Chemists and Senior Account Manager, Nagase Specialty Materials.

The Future Chemists Workshop hosted dozens of college students who competed in mini-challenges for the best formulation. The NYSCC Mentorship Committee hosted a Breakfast Mixer and Information Session with the launch of a robust Mentor/Mentee database.

The Digital Age of Beauty returned with presentations on trends, predictive analytics, modeling and a look at the “digital” buying process as did Fragrance: The Invisible Art with all the essential players involved in this categories development. New programs, in addition to INDIE360 at Suppliers’ Day included a Clean and Natural Beauty Panel, Back to Powerful Beauty with Peclers Paris, a Regulatory & Compliance program presented by IBA and a special presentation on Conscious Inclusion from business communication strategist, Shakira M. Brown.

The NYSCC Education & Awards Night event took place on Wednesday, November 10th at HK HALL and showcased the CEW Beauty Creator’s Award: Ingredients and Formulation finalists, as well as the Judges who represented iconic brands. Granpowder BBP-700 from Grant Industries was announced the winner and will be recognized again at the full CEW Beauty Creator Awards Virtual Program taking place on December 1.

NYSCC also hosted a People’s Choice Award where attendees casted their vote for the most innovative brand in both ingredients, delivery, branding/packaging in the INDIE360 Pavilion. The curated companies that participated included: Chemist Confessions, Dr. J’s Naturals, Hear Me Raw, Immunocologie, Masami, Opulus Beauty Labs, Organic Apoteke, Skin Moderne and Urban Hydration. BOSSING UP, an association that spotlights black owned beauty business from NYC neighborhoods and communities also participated with Bree & Milly, Exuding Wellness, Just Because Hair NYC, Lovely Leo Skincare and MaDawes hair products.

The inaugural People’s Choice Award winner was Skin Moderne, a brand that has been relentless in the pursuit of clean, effective skincare and technology.

Plans are already underway for the 2022 NYSCC Suppliers’ Day returning to its traditional timeframe of May 3-4, again at the Javits Center, with more than 70% exhibitors already resigned. “The show floor for Suppliers’ Day 2022 will be as large as our expanded area in 2019. NYSCC will also strengthen its industry and media partnerships and continue to work closely with its members and the SCC to create the best global ingredients event for the industry, by the industry,” said Giorgio Dell’Acqua, Chair-Elect, NYSCC. “Next year, the latest in cosmetic science and sustainability will be core focuses of the Chapter.”

For more information about NYSCC visit www.nyscc.org. For 2022 Suppliers’ Day exhibitor and sponsorship information email: suppliersday@nyscc.org.