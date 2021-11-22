Recombinant Human EGF Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period

The binding affinity of EGF proteins to their receptors is dependent on the specific amino acid.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The binding affinity of EGF proteins to their receptors is dependent on the specific amino acid. Other than binding to the receptors, E GF proteins also interact with other proteins such as MMPs, lectins and other molecules such as fibroblasts. In fact, it has been found that some cancer cells lack the ability to respond to the chemotherapy drugs. This is because the cancerous cells lack the ability for the binding of the EGF proteins. The molecular docking of the cells to each other is greatly affected by the specific amino acids and glycosylation.

There are two main functions of the EGF proteins; one is to stimulate cell growth and the other is to maintain the skin structure. The growth process of new cells occurs through the stimulation of the EGF proteins which results in the accumulation of surface proteins in the cells and the associated macromolecules. The epidermal growth factor also plays an important role in the maintenance of the skin structure and in cell division and growth. This is because the EGF proteins are essential for the proper functioning of the signal transduction pathways which control cell growth.

Market Statistics:

The global recombinant human EGF market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10,251.1 million in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Global Recombinant Human EGF Market: Drivers

High prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel growth of the global recombinant human EGF market over the forecast period. For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation’s IDF Diabetes Atlas 2019 Edition, the numbers of adults with diabetes in the U.S. was 31.0 million.

Global Recombinant Human EGF Market: Opportunities

Development of favorable reimbursement policies for recombinant human EGF is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global recombinant human EGF market. For instance, in 2017, the national reimbursement drug list was revised to lift the restrictions on Healin, a recombinant human EGF product manufactured by Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. and used for wound healing.

Global Recombinant Human EGF Market: Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global recombinant human EGF market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2019, Uni-Bio Science Group Limited, a Hong Kong-based biopharmaceutical company, partnered with Medlink, a U.K.-based software solution provider, to promote the marketing of its product GeneTime, a recombinant human EGF based prescription for treatment of ulcers.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in various countries across the globe have impacted the financial status of businesses across all sectors. The biotechnology sector is one such sector that has been majorly impacted by the pandemic. Globally, as of 5:54pm CEST, 1 October 2021, there have been 233,503,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,777,503 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 October 2021, a total of 6,187,643,539 vaccine doses have been administered. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2020, the total number of outpatient department treatment (OPD) visits decreased by 96.6% at a tertiary-care ophthalmology institute in Tamil Nadu, India. This was due to the national lockdown, which led to the restriction of movement that further resulted in decreased OPD visits as compared to 2019.

Key Takeaways

The global recombinant human EGF market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period (2021-2028), owing to growing research in the field of recombinant human EGF.

Market Trends:

R&D in recombinant human EGF is expected to propel growth of the global recombinant human EGF market over the forecast period. For instance, a study investigating the efficiency of recombinant human EGF in wound healing when used in combination with vacuum sealing drainage found that both EGF and VSD are involved in wound healing. The research published in Medical Military Journal in March 2021 also reported that both EGF and VSD promote better healing when used together.

Global Recombinant Human EGF Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global recombinant human EGF market include, Abcam PLC, BioVision, Inc., BioLegend, Inc., Cell Sciences, Inc., Cell Guidance Systems Ltd., Creative BioMart, EnQuire BioReagents, Eurofins DiscoverX, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, PeproTech, Inc., Prospec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd., RayBiotech, Inc., R&D Systems, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., ScienCell Research Laboratories, Sino Biological Inc., Tonbo Biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

