Biohacking Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | Thync Global Inc., Apple Inc., HVMN, Synbiota.

Fasting is actually not the most attractive aspect of biohacking. Many people think that doing a periodical "fast" will improve overall health and allow them to lose weight more easily and effortlessly. However, the practice has some serious disadvantages such as dehydration, bloating, headaches, cramps, sore stomachs, and dizziness. As well, prolonged fasting can actually cause nutritional deficiencies and lead to malnutrition.

Market Statistics:

The global biohacking market is estimated to be USD 15755.29 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 45951.81 million by 2028 to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period (2021 –2028).

Global Biohacking Market: Drivers

Launch of new products is expected to propel the growth of the global biohacking market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, InteraXon launched a Meditation Sleep Headband, a multi-sensor fabric headband for meditation and restorative sleep.

Similarly, in May 2020, Philips launched Philips Biosensor BX100, a next generation wearable biosensor that measures vital signs, posture and activity including clinical surveillance for COVID-19.

Global Biohacking Market: Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global biohacking market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Apple Inc. launched its latest watchOS7 series (2020) that can be used to monitor a patient’s sleeping patterns.

Global Biohacking Market– Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Emergence of Covid-19 has increased health awareness among the populace. Globally, as of 6:36pm CEST, 4 October 2021, there have been 234,809,103 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,800,375 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 October 2021, a total of 6,188,903,420 vaccine doses have been administered. Such scenario is expected to aid in growth of the global biohacking market.

Key Takeaways:

The global biohacking market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period.

Global Biohacking Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global biohacking market include Apple Inc., HVMN, Fitbit, Inc., MoodMetric, Synbiota, THE ODIN, and Thync Global Inc.

