Digital Therapeutics Market: Surge in the Incidences of Chronic Diseases is Likely to Propel Market Growth

Digital Therapeutics Market

The software segment holds a dominant portion in the market, accounting for about two-thirds share of the global digital therapeutics market in 2020.

Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardio Vascular Diseases, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorders)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Digital Therapeutics Market by Application (Diabetes, Obesity, Cardio Vascular Diseases (CVD), Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Gastrointestinal Disorders, and Others), Product Type (Software, and Devices), and Sales Channel (Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in adoption of smartphones and tablets along with healthcare apps, surge in incidences of chronic diseases, and growth in need to control healthcare costs drive the growth of the global digital therapeutics market. However, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in emerging economies and concerns regarding data privacy hamper the market growth. On the contrary, emerging markets across developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the future.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

2MORROW, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Click Therapeutics, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.), Happify, Inc., Kaia Health, Livongo Health, Inc., Medtronic Plc., Omada Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Voluntis, Inc., Welldoc, Inc.

Other players operating in the digital therapeutics market include GlaxoSmithKline, Mango Health Inc., Veeva Systems, Healthmine Inc., Blue Mesa, Virta Health Corp, and Glooko Inc. among others.

😷 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The business to consumers segment dominated the market

By sales channel, the business to consumers segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global digital therapeutics market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period, owing to the easier accessibility and availability of software applications and smart devices and rise in demand for digital therapeutics (DTx) products among patients and caregivers. The report includes the study of the business to business segment.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Digital Therapeutics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Digital Therapeutics Market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Digital Therapeutics Market growth.

North America held the lion’s share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total revenue. This is owing to increase in the geriatric population, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for wireless & portable systems, and availability of sophisticated reimbursement structure that aims in reducing expenditure. However, the global digital therapeutics market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period, due to increase in smartphone penetration, rise in need to curb healthcare costs, and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁 👇

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key Market Segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.Top player positioning, 2020

3.4.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets, coupled with healthcare apps

3.5.1.2.Rise in need to control healthcare costs

3.5.1.3.Rise in incidences of chronic diseases

3.5.1.4.Significant benefits to the entire healthcare continuum

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.2.1.Lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries

3.5.2.2.Patient data privacy concerns

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

